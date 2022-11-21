Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.

Investigators say they have identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made.

