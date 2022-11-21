Oven-roasted turkey recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make an oven-roasted turkey.

Ingredients:

- 14 to 16 lb turkey

- 16 fl. oz cajun injector creole butter

- 17 fl. oz injectables creole style butter

- 1 stick of butter (split in half)

- 1 medium yellow onion (split in half)

- 1 rib/stick of celery (split in half)

- 1 tbsp olive oil/grapeseed oil

- 2 tbsp season all

- 2 tbsp hidden valley ranch seasoning

- 2 tbsp parsley flakes

- 1 tbsp complete seasoning

- 1 tbsp garlic powder

- 1 tbsp onion powder

- 1 tbsp adobo all-purpose seasoning

- 2 tsp smoked paprika

- 1 tbsp of flour

- 1 oven bag (turkey size 8-24 lbs)

First, if you have a frozen turkey, allow it to defrost for 24 hours. Once it has been defrosted, pull out the neck and giblets (discard them or use them in soups or stews). Rinse the turkey inside and out and pluck out any stray feathers. Pat dry with a paper towel, then coat the entire turkey with olive oil or grapeseed oil. Into a bowl, add cajun injector creole butter and injectables creole style butter. Take one of the injectors, then inject the marinade into the entire turkey. Into another bowl, mix season all hidden valley ranch seasoning, parsley flakes, complete seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and all-purpose adobo seasoning. Use that seasoning mix to season the turkey inside and out, then sprinkle the smoked paprika on the top of the turkey (breast side up). Stuff the turkey with onion, celery, and a half-stick of butter. Next, take the turkey bag and add 1 tbsp of flour into the bag. Shake the flour around the inside of the bag, then place the turkey inside of it. Take the other half of the butter, then place it on top of the turkey, breast side up. Then tie the end of the bag and flip the turkey breast side down in a large pan. Put 6 slits into the top of the turkey breast side down, then place in a 350° oven. Bake for 2 hours, then with heat-resistant gloves on or oven mitts, flip the turkey breast side up. Cut 6 slits on top of the bag, then bake for 1 hour. Take the turkey out of the oven, then allow it to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Carve then enjoy.

