Rattlers win second straight SWAC Volleyball Tournament

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Volleyball made it twice as nice Sunday afternoon in Houston Texas, avenging its lone loss of the season to top seeded Alabama State en route to back-to-back SWAC Volleyball Tournament championships, sweeping the Hornets in straight sets.

The Rattlers (21-12) swift offense proved too much for ASU (20-14) led by outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts who recorded a team high 17 kills in the match.

FAMU won the first set off a hard kill from middle blocker Aja Jones, powering the ball past an Alabama State block and onto the floor at Texas Southern. The second set was won after Iren Ucar gently lofted a ball into the soft spot of the Hornets defense to end a long rally.

The Rattlers claimed set three and the championship on a well placed ace from Dominique Washington.

Next up for the Orange and Green is a second straight NCAA Tournament berth. FAMU will learn its destination on the NCAA selection show Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

