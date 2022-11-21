Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair.

“These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event.

For some, it was their first time trying their hand at running a business.

But others have been entrepreneurs for years, already seeing great success.

“I’ve always had a passion for having a business,” said 14-year-old Kennedy Davis.

Davis has made thousands in the last two years selling her homemade candles.

“My dad helped me through it,” she said. “He bought my first supplies and I started from there.”

Soon, her business grew.

She went from selling at flea markets to booking vendor events. Now her candles are being sold at Red Eye Coffee.

A few booths over, 17-year-old Ethan Meadows showed off his custom-made porch swings.

“I built one for my mom for Mother’s Day and then posted on Facebook. Everybody loved it. So yeah, I built a brand off of that.”

He’s sold 42 of them since he started, making more than $50,000 in sales.

Duncan says it’s exciting to see young business owners in their element.

“Even the smallest, tiniest lemonade stands are seeing what it really takes to run your own business,” she said.

And of course, right before the holidays is a time when these kids could use some extra cash.

“I would like to raise money because I want to buy Christmas gifts for my family,” said Madyson Hall.

“Maybe I’ll just buy toys in the future,” said Madyson’s brother, Jaxson.

If you’d like to keep tabs on other local kid-friendly activities in Tallahassee, you can find similar events at fun4tallykids.com.

