Top seeded Seminoles run Pitt, 3-0, advance to NCAA quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was business as usual for the one seed Florida State Seminoles in the third round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The ‘Noles jumped out to an early lead, bolstered by an almost patented early second half surge to down ACC foe Pittsburgh for a convincing 3-0 victory over the Panthers to put FSU just one win away from the program’s 13th College Cup appearance.

The Garnet and Gold faithful crammed into a cold Seminole Soccer Complex need only wait until the second minute to see the Seminoles put a goal on the board as Onyi Echegini played a long ball for Jody Brown streaking toward the Pitt net. Brown’s shot was deflected by the Panthers’ keeper but deflected into the waiting boot of Beata Olsson who finished the play to record her sixth goal of the year.

Goal two came in the 47th minute as the Seminoles attacked the Pitt area. The Panthers supposedly cleared the danger from the box but into the waiting foot of LeiLanni Nesbeth who recorded a scorcher from over 20 yards out to put the ‘Noles up 2-0.

In the 57th minutes Echegini would find Brown again, this time finishing the job herself, winding through two defenders and the Pitt netminder to score the games final goal and give FSU a resounding 3-0 lead.

The Seminoles will be back in action Saturday, November 26th, hosting the three seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

