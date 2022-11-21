Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning.

CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.

Responding officers found a man’s body. It’s believed he was hit by the train and killed.

Officers are still working to identify the victim, said to be an African-American man, approximately 25 to 35. VPD says the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released right now.

