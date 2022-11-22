36-year-old man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 36-year-old Sneads man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-car crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was traveling on Messer Road around 2:55 p.m. when he steered to the left. He attempted to overcorrect to the right but for an unknown reason lost control of his vehicle.

According to FHP, the vehicle overturned, and the driver who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt was ejected.

The man suffered from serious injuries as a result of the crash, FHP said.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Dellwood Volunteer Fire Department and Survival Flight Helicopter.

