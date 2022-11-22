Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital City Youth Services held a drive-through thanksgiving meal pick-up Monday.

The “Clean Start Initiative” prepared the meals of ham, turkey, potatoes, yams and more, and volunteers with the “She Academy” assisted in handing them out and directing traffic.

Dozens of drivers came through to collect a plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The CCYS president said they wanted to make sure no one was without a meal for the holiday season.

“Mainly folks that are really kind of down on their luck. Maybe they found themselves homeless or sleeping in their car with their family,” said Gwynn Virostk, president and CEO of CCYS. “We try and find them, get them a roof over their head and get them a meal in their bellies and help them get on the right track to life.”

The organization set a goal of feeding nearly 300 people Monday.

The CCYS helps homeless and at-risk youth year-round.

