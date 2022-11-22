Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide thanksgiving meals to families.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital City Youth Services held a drive-through thanksgiving meal pick-up Monday.

The “Clean Start Initiative” prepared the meals of ham, turkey, potatoes, yams and more, and volunteers with the “She Academy” assisted in handing them out and directing traffic.

Dozens of drivers came through to collect a plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The CCYS president said they wanted to make sure no one was without a meal for the holiday season.

“Mainly folks that are really kind of down on their luck. Maybe they found themselves homeless or sleeping in their car with their family,” said Gwynn Virostk, president and CEO of CCYS. “We try and find them, get them a roof over their head and get them a meal in their bellies and help them get on the right track to life.”

The organization set a goal of feeding nearly 300 people Monday.

The CCYS helps homeless and at-risk youth year-round.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taylor County crash injured four Saturday evening.
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
Police investigated an armed robbery in Tallahassee Saturday night.
Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop
Strike Snubbed: Rattlers left out of FCS Playoffs
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee CPRB Chairman Edward Gaines said he did...
‘I completely disagree:’ CPRB chairman pushes back on effort to oust member

Latest News

Several local advocacy groups are speaking out in support of the victims of the Club Q shooting...
Local advocates stand in solidarity with victims of Colorado Springs shooting
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow...
Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office
Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office
Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families