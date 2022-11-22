Gadsden County Commissioners Raise Minimum Wage to $15

By Staci Inez
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $15 an hour.

The increase is effective immediately, according to the county. Previously, the county was in compliance with Florida’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. The state is increasing the wage by $1 each year until 2026, when it would reach $15 an hour.

Gadsden County Commissioner, Kimblin NeSmith, said people shouldn’t have to wait until 2026 for the full pay raise. “Prices have increased as far as gas and basic commodities,” said NeSmith. “We just don’t want them struggling.”

County employee, Veleka Bryant, said she is thankful to see the pay increase, especially when the holidays are approaching. “It’s a blessing beyond measure,” said Bryant. “We can use our increase and our funds to maintain and help others in the community that are less fortunate.”

The county also raised starting salaries to $31,200 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

