Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn into office after securing re-election in their respective races.

The ceremony began with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance in front of a packed commission chamber.

Dailey, Matlow and Williams-Cox were all presented with a certificate of recognition for their service to the city.

The members of the commission also unanimously selected Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox new Mayor Pro Tempore following the ceremony.

Dailey, Matlow and Williams-Cox have said the focus of the commission remains on reducing gun violence and violent crime in the capital city as well as continued efforts to provide more affordable housing to residents.

Mayor John Dailey said he remains focused on the continued investment in infrastructure, ethics reform and restoration of public trust in the city government.

The commissioners and mayor all gathered with their families to accept their awards one by one at the ceremony.

