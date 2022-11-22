State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Fire Department says crews were called just after 1:30 am to the building in the 100 block of Tyron Pass.

Firefighters arriving on the scene saw heavy smoke and fire showing, according to TFD. No one was inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

TFD says the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Killearn Country Club changed hands this year. The new owner, David Cummings, is making a multi-million dollar investment to renovate the club and redesign the golf course, according to the website for the project.

