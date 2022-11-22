Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game

Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup.

“Your emotions go high really, really quickly,” soccer fan Valerie States said. “And then they drop down really, really quickly.”

All eyes were on the screen as attendees cheered on the Team USA men in their match against Wales.

“It’s like watching the Olympics,” attendee Heather Potter said. “You just feel like that sense of pride in your country.”

The game ended in a tie, leaving fans disappointed.

“It sucks,” States said. “I was hoping for a win, but it didn’t happen.”

The watch party was organized by the Tallahassee Soccer Club.

Head coach Joel Dicastri says he’s grateful for the opportunity to watch the game with so many other soccer enthusiasts.

“It’s fantastic to get to share it with all the local community,” Dicastri said.

He hopes this enthusiasm will carry over to his local soccer club, which is starting tryouts next month.

“What I hope will happen is that Tallahassee will get gripped by World Cup fever, and that will translate all the way through next summer when we started to get 100 plus at the games.”

There will be another watch party at Proof on Friday at 2 p.m. for the U.S.’s match against England.

