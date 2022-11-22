U.S. Coast Guard recues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel

It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants from an overloaded boat off the Florida coast.

The vessel was about to hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, in upper Key West on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard received reports of several people in the water.

It’s unclear how many people were in the boat or what country they are from.

Rough conditions have slowed down the rescues. Crews were battling up to 10-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

