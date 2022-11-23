Blakely officer arrested in child porn possession investigation

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely police officer is facing charges in two counties following an investigation into online child porn possession, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Robert Tyler Vaughn, 26, was charged in both Clay and Early counties with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of violation of oath of office.

Vaughn was arrested on Monday.

The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”

An officer with the Blakely Police Department, Vaughn was arrested following a search of his home, according to the GBI.

He was taken to Randolph County Jail.

The GBI said additional charges are pending.

