Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.
The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County.

Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided.

They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a 40-year-old which caused the sedan to travel off the shoulder and overturn. The pick up truck stopped on the shoulder.

