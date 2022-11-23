LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day of remembrance for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they honor fallen deputy Chris Smith 8 years after losing his life in the line of duty.

The department laid a wreath and rose at the administration building memorial, sharing that it’s their duty and ours as a community to never forget the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

Sheriff Walt Mcneil says law enforcement is a calling that many who wear the uniform know that it requires bravery and courage to address the unknowns every day, and that’s a calling deputy smith took seriously.

At the ceremony, friends and colleagues of deputy Smith gathered to honor his life after he was ambushed and killed on a call back in 2014.

The honor guard laid a wreath and rose at the memorial site at the sheriff’s office, saluting Smith for his service and sacrifice.

“It is indescribable quite honestly. I’ve unfortunately in a leadership position had to bury too many of our law enforcement officers when I was the police Chief in Tallahassee and working for the department of corrections.” Sheriff Walt Mcneil said. “We’ve lost lives in service to our community, and there’s no feeling like it.”

Sheriff Mcneil says in remembering the fallen, the community should also remember the families they left behind.

Officials say a simple thank you for your service goes a long way for law enforcement who again answer many calls not knowing if they’ll make it home and still show up to protect this community anyway.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.