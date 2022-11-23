Leon Co. swears in new commissioners, elect new leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd, the Leon County Commission swore in their newest members following the November election Tuesday.

Commissioner Christian Caban replaces the late Jimbo Jackson to lead District 2 and David O’Keefe was sworn in as the District 5 commissioner replacing Kristin Dozier who left her seat to run for Tallahassee Mayor.

Caban leads a district that is home to several economic drivers for Leon County. That includes Florida State, Tallahassee Community College and the Tallahassee International Airport.

Caban said he’s focused on bringing sustainable jobs to District 2 through economic development and infrastructure improvements.

“I want to make sure our district is represented equally,” Caban said. “We have a very diverse district that spans 15 to 17 miles from one end to the other end. So I want to be a voice that makes sure our entire district is represented equally.”

Caban is a local restaurant and bar owner.

O’Keefe has long been an advocate for affordable housing solutions and potentially affordable rentals. Making roofs over his constituent’s heads a top priority.

“When it comes to affordable housing, there are things we haven’t done that we can be doing,” O’Keefe said. “A lot has to do with proactively adjusting our zoning and our comprehensive plan rules so that we’re not making decisions development by development. So that we’re laying the groundwork for rules that promote affordable housing.”

O’Keefe said he’s also focused on infrastructure improvements in his district, transparency in county government and a focus on environmental issues in Leon County.

The commission also swore in re-elected commissioners Bill Proctor, Rick Minor and Nick Maddox.

The commission unanimously voted Nick Maddox as chairman and Carolyn Cummings for vice chairman immediately following the ceremony.

