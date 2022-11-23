Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A judge’s order to transport Magbanua lists her as a “state witness” who is returning for a “proffer,” a closed-door question and answer session with prosecutors.

That is slated to happen next week between November 28 and November 30, court records show.

The proffer is slated just days before Magbanua’s former boyfriend and co-defendant, Charlie Adelson is scheduled to appear in court for a case management hearing.

Adelson’s attorney has just asked the judge to delay that hearing, citing a fractured ankle that will make it “challenging” to travel to Tallahassee to appear in person.

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked for a two to three-week delay given the importance of the hearing in which the judge could set a trial date for Charlie Adelson.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman had no comment on Magbanua’s return or the reason for the proffer.

WCTV legal analyst Joe Bodiford said it is unusual for a defendant to give a proffer after they’ve already been convicted, and it’s not clear if it could ultimately lead to reducing her life sentence.

Magbanua, along with co-defendants Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, are already serving prison time in Markel’s 2014 murder.

Adelson was arrested earlier this year, nearly eight years after the crime. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges, and his attorneys have long maintained he had nothing to do with Markel’s death.

