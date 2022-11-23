Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center. This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.

Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

