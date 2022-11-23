Tallahassee Airport braces for busiest travel in years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee International Airport is gearing up for a pre-pandemic level holiday travel rush this weekend.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said Wednesday alone, the airport could see 3,000 passengers and averaged around 3,000 to 4,000 a day leading into Thanksgiving from last week.

“I think it has a lot to do with the travelers we have here, a lot of university students, the changes over the last few years with even the elementary and high school students with their schedules being off for the full week,” Durwin said.

Durwin said, predictably, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for airports around the country, and TLH is fully staffed and working with their support providers and airlines to ensure passengers get where they need to go.

“Get to the airport early,” Durwin said. “Be patient and be advised there is construction in the area of the airport, so allow a little extra time for that.”

Durwin said the travel rush of departures would be equally as busy come Sunday, when he expects most travelers to return from their destinations or wrap up their trips in Tallahassee.

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, Durwin said TLH could expect to see around 100,000 passengers come and go.

Durwin said staff would closely monitor the parking situation, and if the parking lot is filling up, staff will be ready to direct travelers to their nearby overflow lots.

“One of the nice things about our market is the diversity of travelers that we have: students, couples, full families,” Durwin said.

