Tallahassee Police Department investigates multiple armed robbery calls

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed that a spree of armed robberies in Tallahassee Tuesday night are all connected.

TPD responded to three separate calls of armed robberies at businesses all within about an hour of each other.

According to the online incident map, the first call came in at 8:36 p.m. in the 2100 Block of South Monroe.

The second call at a business in the 2500 Block of North Monroe at 9:29 p.m..

The third and final call came in the 500 Block of West Brevard at 9:41 p.m..

TPD told WCTV no one was injured and they do have someone in custody.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

