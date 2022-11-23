Tallahassee residents hold candlelight vigil to honor victims in Colorado shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several dozen people gathered outside Common Ground Books Tuesday night to mourn the loss of the five people killed in the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

Attendees lit candles and held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and survivors.

“We find a way through grief,” attendee Carla McClellan said. “And a way to heal is to be in community with one another.”

“All we want is to live our lives and be happy,” said Alex Spencer, owner of Common Ground Books. “Shootings like this, it takes away some of that possibility.”

Attendees say they were heartbroken 6 years ago after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

And now, that wound is reopened.

“I just feel like, ‘How are we here again?’” McClellan said. “How is this happening one more time in 2022? All of us who identify differently have that feeling of ‘We’re a target. Something’s wrong with us. People hate us without knowing us.’ You know, and the fact that that’s still a reality in 2022 is really hard to swallow sometimes.”

Members of Tallahassee’s LGBTQ community say they’ll continue to speak out and support the victims and survivors of the Colorado shooting in any way they can.

