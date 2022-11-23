Tallahassee residents hold candlelight vigil to honor victims in Colorado shooting

Attendees lit candles and held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and survivors.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several dozen people gathered outside Common Ground Books Tuesday night to mourn the loss of the five people killed in the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

Attendees lit candles and held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and survivors.

“We find a way through grief,” attendee Carla McClellan said. “And a way to heal is to be in community with one another.”

“All we want is to live our lives and be happy,” said Alex Spencer, owner of Common Ground Books. “Shootings like this, it takes away some of that possibility.”

Attendees say they were heartbroken 6 years ago after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

And now, that wound is reopened.

“I just feel like, ‘How are we here again?’” McClellan said. “How is this happening one more time in 2022? All of us who identify differently have that feeling of ‘We’re a target. Something’s wrong with us. People hate us without knowing us.’ You know, and the fact that that’s still a reality in 2022 is really hard to swallow sometimes.”

Members of Tallahassee’s LGBTQ community say they’ll continue to speak out and support the victims and survivors of the Colorado shooting in any way they can.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of TFD.
State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club
A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
UPDATE: Apalachee Parkway reopens after repairs to railway overpass
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Gas prices drop as Floridians hit the road
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee CPRB Chairman Edward Gaines said he did...
‘I completely disagree:’ CPRB chairman pushes back on effort to oust member

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Nov. 22, 2022.
What’s Brewing? Nov. 22, 2022
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals.
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals
LCSO honors Deputy Chris Smith after 8 years.
LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years
Gadsden County family presented keys to new home after Hurricane Michael.
Gadsden County family presented keys to new home after Hurricane Michael