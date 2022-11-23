Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals

Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people gathered around the untraditional thanksgiving feast as the Tallahassee Urban League and several other community partners provided free meals to the community.

That’s what officials say the holidays are all about, especially thanksgiving. Not only does it being grateful for all that we have, but being able to share those blessings with others.

The Tallahassee Urban League in partnership with Lovett Grill, Publix, FAMU alumni and many more provided over 100 boxed thanksgiving meals and additional thanksgiving groceries to fifty families.

The event, known as the family dinner, also offered games for children, and live entertainment. Many people share with WTV how grateful they are for a community of leaders and local businesses willing to give back.

“They gave out turkey, they gave out stuffing, dressing. They gave out corn and things in the can. They gave out sweet potatoes in a can and the dinner was lovely,” TUL attendee, Lorraine Brinson said. “There are so many people that don’t have places to go and so many people that don’t have food. I think this is a good thing for the neighborhood.”

Curtis Taylor, the president of the TUL, says this is just one of many more events like it to come and that he’s happy they were able to provide these meals to many who may not have had it otherwise.

Officials say next up, they’re planning to get gifts ready for Christmas and out to families in need again, just celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community.

