FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown.

Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.

“The energy is electric, that’s all I have to say. Hate the UF Fans, go Noles all the way,” said Maddie Rominski, an FSU graduate.

No love lost between the two sides either.

“It’s heavy competition, but we’re going to keep it positive competition and FSU is totally going to win today,” said Laurie Rominski.

For Gators fans it’s a trip into enemy territory.

But Nick Aubery is confident that UF quarterback Anthony Richardson will bring home the win.

“I think Jordan Travis is good, I think Richardson is a better play maker,” Aubery said. “I think he has more talent, I think he’s a better quarterback in general. And I think the better team is going to win this week.”

Fans out at noon Friday, staking a good spot at the bar to take in the game and confidence was at a surplus.

“I’m feeling good I’m on my second beer,” said Travis Noffsinger. “We’re feeling good, looking good. It’s still early but we’re going to take home the W tonight.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.