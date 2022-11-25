Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 800 people making their way to the American Legion Thursday afternoon for a thanksgiving meal put on by a Tallahassee couple.

Its been a family tradition passed down for 30 years by the Ghazvini family giving anyone a chance to have a Thanksgiving meal.

Over 800 Tallahasseans broke bread on Thanksgiving at the American Legion post on Lake Ella as a new generation of the Ghazvini family prepared Thursday’s meal.

The menu included turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and brown sugar yam with pie for dessert.

Through community partnerships, the couple was able to feed over 800 people while enjoying live music.

“These are for anybody that does not want to be alone on thanksgiving. The ones that don’t want to be alone, the ones that cared to join us, it’s for everybody, it’s not for any special group it’s for anybody,” Steve Ghazvini said.

“It’s wonderful, I got a little teary-eyed earlier, it’s actually a blessing for us to be able to give our thanksgiving day to serve others,” Cheryl Brenan said.

Among the members of the community, Leon County chairman, Bill Proctor, and Leon County superintendent of schools, Rocky Hanna, were out at the American Legion post for the meal as well.

