Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday.

Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021.

The community led event gives families an opportunity to see each other and share stories with loved ones.

Jimmy Simmons’ family came from Tampa and as far away as Missouri to attend.

“Family day is very important because the older people gives us an opportunity to pass onto the younger generation the importance of family,” Simmons said.  “And the importance of staying together as a unit, that’s why we’re here.”

The event had food, drinks, music and tables set up for all the families to be together Friday.

