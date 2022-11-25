Thousands participated in the annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Making room for that thanksgiving meal, a record number of runners participated in the Tallahassee Turkey Trot Thursday morning on Esplanade Way in Southwood.

Over 54 hundred families, competitive runners and walkers all took part in the four races kicking off at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers of all ages took part in the race.

The races all began and ended on Esplanade way. The races included 1 mine, 3.1 miles, 6.2 miles and 9.3 miles.

Last year the event raised 10 thousand dollars from registration fees and direct donations. Race director, Mary Jean Yon, said they’re on track to match that number again this year.

“It’s evolved into a community event. People like coming out with entire families. From pushing a baby in a stroller to the grandparents right there with them. It also brings out the giving side of people,” Race Director, Mary Jean Yon said.

Justin Kenneth ran the one-mile race with his two kids and stayed to cheer on some friends in the 5k race to kick off his thanksgiving.

“After a nice run like this, we want to sit down relax and eat some breakfast maybe watch some football and stuff, catch the game tomorrow with FSU and UF it’ll be good,” Participant Justin Kenneth said.

Top finishers in the 40-plus, 50-plus and 65-plus groups got a gift bag that includes a blanket, beanie, popcorn and more

