WCTV Playoff Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (11/25)
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (11/26)
WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda breaks down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. It’s Playoff time and this week’s games include...
Florida High vs. Suwannee
Thomas County Central vs. Roswell
Thomasville vs. Carver
North Florida Christian vs. Munroe
Brookwood vs. Deerfield-Windsor
Union County vs. Lafayette
Big Scoreboard
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.