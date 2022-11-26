WCTV Playoff Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (11/25)

Thomas County Central Football Friday Night
Thomas County Central Football Friday Night(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (11/26)

WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda breaks down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. It’s Playoff time and this week’s games include...

Florida High vs. Suwannee

Thomas County Central vs. Roswell

Thomasville vs. Carver

North Florida Christian vs. Munroe

Brookwood vs. Deerfield-Windsor

Union County vs. Lafayette

Big Scoreboard

