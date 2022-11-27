16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

The shooting happened after officials say a fight involving a relative of the victim moved from one area to North Sims Street. The victim was not involved in the fight that prompted the shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Both the GBI and officials with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office interviewed witnesses who were at the scene of the crime.

Because this case is still active, an autopsy will be performed on the victim to aid in the investigation, per GBI information.

Currently, no suspects have been named by the GBI.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090, or Decatur County 911. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Online tips can also be made to the GBI by clicking here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.

