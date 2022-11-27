Police investigating a shooting at FAMU rec center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police and a university spokesperson.

According to TPD, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 2100 Block of Wahnish Way. Officers are investigating “a shooting with injuries.” TPD could not provide details on the number of victims or conditions, or if the suspect had been located.

A FAMU spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that a shooting occurred at the campus rec center, but could not elaborate on the number injured.

Students have been asked to shelter in place as the investigation unfolds. An alert was sent out to students Sunday afternoon about an armed shooter on campus.

