Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in...
Officers: Wellness check leads to fatal shooting in Florida
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Tallahassee mother Kami Lasseter kisses her son, Landry, as the two celebrate Thanksgiving at a...
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained

Latest News

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
STILLS: Mauna Loa lava flows
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday decor theme.
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday décor theme