Chabad House FSU facing financial setback in effort to rebuild following fire

The long road to rebuild Chabad House FSU has hit a financial snag. Now, the Rabbi is hoping the public can step up.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just days after a fire tore through the synagogue at Chabad House FSU, leadership began plans to rebuild better than ever.

But nearly seven months in, the effort to bounce back has hit a financial snag.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman told WCTV several insurance claims for property inside the building were not accepted. In addition, the bank has demanded mortgage payments sooner than expected.

In total, the congregation needs to come up with more than $750,000 fast in order to continue the journey toward a new structure.

“Instead of us being able to focus on building and moving forward, we have to deal with that and figuring out where are we going to get these funds from,” he said.

“So we need a lot of help from the community and a lot of help from people who can help.”

Rabbi Oirechman said he’s been grateful for the support to this point, and he remains optimistic the financial gap will be met.

The plan is to move forward with the construction of the new worship center to start Summer 2023. In the meantime, portable buildings will be brought in to make sure services continue uninterrupted.

For more information on the plans to rebuild, check out Chabad House FSU’s website.

