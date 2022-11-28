Christmas Connection Donation Center Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Christmas Connection opened its donation center Sunday in Tallahassee.

The Christmas Connection - which is now in its 43rd year - helps to provide gifts, food, and necessities to struggling families each holiday season.

More than 500 families in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, and Wakulla counties are counting on its help this year.

Those families have all been referred by social service agencies throughout the community and are invited to share wish lists for their children and their home.

WCTV has been partnering with The Christmas Connection for more than 25 years to give our viewers a glimpse of the need in our community and encourage them to help by adopting a family, making a donation, or volunteering their time at the donation center.

This year, the Christmas Connection donation center is located next to the Supervisor of Elections office near the corner of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast at 2990-2 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32301.

It is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays, 1 pm to 5 pm.

The Christmas Connection also has an Amazon wish list that allows people to shop from home and have items delivered directly to the donation center.

For more information, visit the Christmas Connection website.

WCTV FEATURED CASES

-MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 / CASE 36

A Tallahassee woman - who is a military veteran - is struggling to pay her bills and provide for her three children - a 9-year-old son, an 11-year-old daughter, and a 13-year-old daughter. She is looking for work, but right now, the family is living off her military benefits. She is asking for coats and clothes for her children and all kinds of housewares for their home. The teenage girls are hoping to receive jewelry, perfume, and nail polish, and the 9-year-old son is requesting a tablet and art supplies.

Family:

food

toiletries

cleaning supplies

blankets

sheet sets (1 twin, 2 full, 1 king)

pillows

dishes

pots & pans

Daughter (Age 13)

coat - size large

jewelry

accessories

nail polish

Daughter (Age 11)

coat - size large

jewelry

accessories

nail polish

perfume

Son (Age 9)

jogging suit size 11

tablet

art supplies

-TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 / CASE 55

A 90-year-old Madison County woman and her son could use a Christmas boost. She is a cancer survivor who is recovering from knee replacement surgery. Her son is helping to take care of her but is battling health issues of his own. They’re requesting Master Card or Visa gift cards to buy gas for all their out-of-town doctor appointments. Both need bedding, blankets, and towels - and for the kitchen would love some new tablecloths and a bagel-sized toaster. They’re also asking for food for their beloved cats.

Family:

food

toiletries

cleaning supplies

gas cards

blankets

bedding (queen x2)

towels

Mother (Age 90)

tablecloths - pastels - size 48x72

meow mix dry cat food

Son (age 67)

sweats 2XL

bagel-sized toaster

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 / CASE 179

A Tallahassee woman is struggling to provide for her two children after a fire destroyed most of their belongings and the equipment she used to work from home. She is a single parent without transportation and needs help providing the basics for her two boys as well as presents this holiday season. The woman needs help paying a $236 utility bill and stocking the home with food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. She’s requesting blankets for everyone, and her sons, ages 13 and 14, need shoes and underwear. They’re also asking for a football and basketball - and each would love a pair of earbuds or headphones.

Family:

food

toiletries (including soap and toothpaste)

cleaning supplies (including liquid laundry detergent)

paper goods (including tissues)

blankets (queen x2, full x2)

Son (Age 14)

basketball

sports equipment

earbuds/headphones

underwear (size medium)

shoes (size 7 1/2)

Son (Age 13)

football

sports equipment

earbuds/headphones

underwear (size extra large)

shoes (size 8)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 / CASE 69

A Crawfordville woman is disabled, wheelchair-bound, and lives alone with her beloved dog. The two go for a walk each day, thanks to her motorized scooter. She has no family nearby and lives on a fixed income.

The 71-year-old needs help to stay warm this winter and is asking for blankets, warm pajamas, and lap blankets or throws. The woman needs protein drinks to supplement her nutrition and loves to drink Coca-Cola when she’s watching television. She is also requesting food for her dog.

Woman (Age 71)

protein drinks

case of Coca-Cola

food

toiletries

cleaning supplies

blankets (size full, color - light pink or rose)

towels

warm pajamas (size 2X)

nightgowns (size 2X)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 / CASE 462

A Chattahoochee woman has her hands full caring for her mother with dementia and two children under the age of five.

She cannot afford daycare or nursing care and is currently unemployed. She needs all kinds of housewares, including a microwave, pots and pans, towels, and bedding. She’s requesting winter coats for the whole family and is hoping to make Christmas special for her daughters, ages 5 and 2.

The girls would like stuffed animals, learning toys, playdough, coloring books, and more.

Family:

microwave

pots & pans

silverware

blender

kitchen towels

bath towels

comforter/sheet sets (2 queen, 2 twin)

blankets

throw rugs

food

toiletries (including hygiene products)

cleaning supplies

Mother (Age 27)

crossbody strap purse

pink beach cruiser bike

electric blanket (queen)

winter coat (women’s medium)

underwear (women’s size 5)

Daughter (Age 5)

children’s learning toys

puzzles

books

monopoly game

playdough

balls

hair beads

winter coat (girls 8)

underwear (girls 6/7)

Daughter (Age 2)

stuffed animals

children’s learning toys

sound/light toy

waffle blocks

coloring books, crayons

hairbows

winter coat (girls 3T)

pull-ups (2T/3T)

baby wipes

Grandmother (Age 69)

jewelry, earrings

puzzle search books

slippers

nightgowns

winter coat (women’s 3X)

underwear (women’s XL/XXL)

