Low risk of damaging wind gusts Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A low-end potential of severe weather is in place for Wednesday as another cold front is forecast to move through the Southeast.

Another cold front will bring renewed potential for #severeweather on Wednesday, 11/30. The main threat is damaging wind gusts in the early to mid-afternoon before decreasing by early evening. #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/m5eq7QZbzL — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) November 28, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 1 (out of 5) severe weather threat of damaging wind gusts for Wednesday.

A storm system is forecast to become stronger over the Midwest Tuesday into Tuesday night. This low and accompanying cold front will bring a moderate (4 out of 5) threat of severe weather over portions of the Deep South on Tuesday - including the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

Severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Full details on timing here: https://t.co/Gyi72TnZDQ pic.twitter.com/X2mA5TWvbw — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) November 28, 2022

Though atmospheric moisture will still be plentiful over the Big Bend and South Georgia, especially for this time of year, the better forcing will remain away from the area. Also, there is potential that cloud coverage could place a cap on any daytime heating and limit convective energy to create stronger thunderstorms. The cloud coverage would be one variable to watch over the next couple of days.

So far, the timing of the likely squall-line’s arrival would be during the daytime hours. Guidance models have yet to solidify on exact timing; therefore, it’s important to keep checking back for updates for the next couple of days.

Other than the severe threat, a good chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Rain odds will be at 70% for the viewing area. Expect the weather to improve and cool later Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will warm up slightly during the weekend, but it will still be pleasant.

The threat of severe weather will be very low, but not zero. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates through the next couple of days.

This story was updated to fix an error in the first paragraph.

