Low risk of damaging wind gusts Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) threat of severe weather for Wednesday, according to their Day-Three outlook. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts.(WCTV First Alert Weather via SPC/NOAA)
By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A low-end potential of severe weather is in place for Wednesday as another cold front is forecast to move through the Southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 1 (out of 5) severe weather threat of damaging wind gusts for Wednesday.

A storm system is forecast to become stronger over the Midwest Tuesday into Tuesday night. This low and accompanying cold front will bring a moderate (4 out of 5) threat of severe weather over portions of the Deep South on Tuesday - including the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

Though atmospheric moisture will still be plentiful over the Big Bend and South Georgia, especially for this time of year, the better forcing will remain away from the area. Also, there is potential that cloud coverage could place a cap on any daytime heating and limit convective energy to create stronger thunderstorms. The cloud coverage would be one variable to watch over the next couple of days.

So far, the timing of the likely squall-line’s arrival would be during the daytime hours. Guidance models have yet to solidify on exact timing; therefore, it’s important to keep checking back for updates for the next couple of days.

Other than the severe threat, a good chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Rain odds will be at 70% for the viewing area. Expect the weather to improve and cool later Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will warm up slightly during the weekend, but it will still be pleasant.

The threat of severe weather will be very low, but not zero. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates through the next couple of days.

This story was updated to fix an error in the first paragraph.

