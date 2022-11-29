Chef Sergio Endara’s Brie & Bacon Jam Phyllo Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for brie and bacon jam phyllo cups.

Brie and Bacon Jam Phyllo Cups

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 30 servings)

Ingredients:

4 oz brie cheese

4–6 stems of fresh chives

1/4 cup of blackberry preserves

1 tablespoon chipotle hot pepper sauce

2 (1.9 oz) boxes of frozen phyllo cups (30 cups)

2/3 cup Bacon Jam (see recipe)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut brie into 1/2-inch cubes. Thinly slice

chives (2 tablespoons). Whisk together preserves and hot sauce in

a small bowl until blended; set aside.

2. Arrange phyllo cups on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place one cube

of brie in each cup. Top brie with 1 teaspoon of bacon jam. Bake 7–10

minutes until the cheese is melted.

3. To serve, top each phyllo cup with about 1/2 teaspoon of blackberry chipotle mixture, then garnish with chives; serve.

Bacon Jam

Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 10 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (3 oz) package of shallots

3 cloves garlic

1 lb sliced bacon

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

Steps:

1. Finely chop shallots and garlic; finely chop bacon (wash hands).

Preheat a large sauté pan on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add bacon to the pan

and cook 10–12 minutes, occasionally stirring, until bacon is crisp.

2. Drain bacon fat from the pan (leave 2 tablespoons). Add shallots and

garlic; cook for 3–4 minutes, occasionally stirring, until shallots soften.

3. Lower heat to medium-low; stir in crisp bacon, sriracha, vinegar,

and sugar until blended. Cook for 18–20 minutes, occasionally stirring

until the bacon mixture is thick and sticky. Remove pan from heat and set

aside to cool; serve. (Makes about 1 1/2 cups.)

