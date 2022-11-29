Man accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors now on trial

Dearius Cannon demanded a speedy trial on murder charges, it starts today.
(WCTV, Sam Thomas)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of opening fire into a crowd outside Half Time Liquors last month is now on trial.

Court records show De’Arius Cannon demanded a speedy trial and will face a jury starting Tuesday, exactly one month to the day after DeMario Murray was killed and eight other people were injured in the shooting.

Cannon was shot by police on scene that night, October 29th, and spent several days in the hospital before being arrested and taken to jail.

Prosecutors upgraded the charges against him to second-degree murder on November 7th.

Court records show within a week, Cannon’s attorney requested a speedy trial, and the judge scheduled it for this week.  Court records show jury selection was held on Monday, and testimony in the trial is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday.

Cannon is one of four people facing charges in the Half Time Liquor store shooting. He is the only one on trial this week, court records show.

