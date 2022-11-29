One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue.

One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD.

TPD says they have not made any arrests, and the suspects remain at large.

WCTV’s own internal records indicate this is the 100th shooting incident of the year in Tallahassee. A total of 104 people were injured, and 16 were deadly.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we learn more information.

