Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening.

According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue.

Police said no weapon was seen at the time of the robbery, but a weapon was implied by the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call Tallahassee Police at (850) 891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
FAMU reviews campus safety policies following Sunday’s shooting
Tallahassee mother Kami Lasseter kisses her son, Landry, as the two celebrate Thanksgiving at a...
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in...
Officers: Wellness check leads to fatal shooting in Florida
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
JCSO generic photo
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioners resolve dispute
FAMU reviews campus safety policies following Sunday's shooting
Thomas Co. elections.
Thomas Co. seeing record early voter turnout