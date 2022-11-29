Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening.

According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue.

Police said no weapon was seen at the time of the robbery, but a weapon was implied by the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call Tallahassee Police at (850) 891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers (850) 574-TIPS.

