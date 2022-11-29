Thomas Co. seeing record early voter turnout

Thomas Co. elections.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Supervisor of Elections office said Monday’s voter turnout was “overwhelming” and surpassed the 1500 voter threshold.

The supervisor of elections office is equipped with about 13 voting machines and ID scanners to streamline the process for voters.

Supervisor of elections Frank Scroggins said in such a hotly contested Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker the numbers are not surprising.

Scroggins said voters are able to get checked in in around 45 to 50 seconds and receive their green voting cards to service what was a parking lot full voters.

“We have the facility adn we have had the parking lot full,” Scroggins said. “We’ve got 13 machines that are revolving all the time and we’ve got two scanners so we’re able to keep up with it.”

The elections office is open 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and Scroggins said the number of voters picked up around 3 pm when the work day began to wrap up and he’s hopeful the numbers will continue to carry on throughout the week.

