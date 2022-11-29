What a Rush: On FSU students storming Bobby Bowden Field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The clock hit zero, the decibals hit over 100, the fireworks hit the sky and the fans hit the field.

A dramatic end to a dramatic night.

Still to the some in the public at large, a handful of pearl clutching rivals, some in the stands and admittedly at first glance to yours’ truly in the midst of the chaos... It all seemed a bit overkill.

As many a Gator fan on social media will be quick to tell you, Florida finished a season of early promise at 6-6 ,and as many a Florida State fan would and have responded it was a celebration of the climb to which UF was just another casualty.

But the story on the field told a different tale of what all this was really about

This was about 18,000 plus members of the FSU student body that crammed into the north east corner of the “Brick House that Bobby Built.”

This was about the look on their faces.

The look of pure unbridled joy, the look only the innocence of youth affords.

A look many juniors and seniors haven’t been able to experience like many who walked that campus before.

Bowl games, big moments and big wins have felt like a right of passage at Florida State for far too long.

That is until they weren’t.

Many of those faces smiling on Friday night looked on in disappointment as freshmen in 2019, when the ‘Noles fired a head coach for the first time in over four decades. Many of those faces were covered or not allowed in at all in a pandemic season that saw the Seminoles worst results since 1975. A year latter those faces shocked, with dropped jaws as the ‘Noles suffered through their worst loss in program history to Jacksonville State and started 0-4

Yet somehow that ever present climb made it worth it.

A “Block on the Bayou,” heroics near the horse tracks at Louisville and a massacre in Miami Gardens, they all set the table for the final feather in the cap. The first game against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium since the class of 2022 stepped foot on campus.

A grand catharsis after four years of football misery.

A sea of garnet.

A sea of smiles.

College sports are different, special, unique at their core because of the passion that only comes from youth. A passion millions on any given Saturday on campuses all across the country will spend all manner of money on all manner of things to feel again.

The energy, the optimism, the belief.

Something many a student got to experience in full for the first time Friday. a memory they’ll never forget.

the night Florida State fell back in love with its Seminoles.

“it’s such a special place, to play college football, to coach college football because it’s about the people. it truly is. who we represent, what we stand for, that’s what makes Florida State special,” Remarked Mike Norvell. “People can say that wherever but until you’re here, until you get to live it, until you get to be around it. it’s remarkable.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.