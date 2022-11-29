Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband

Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after a 14-month investigation into her husband’s death.

Fredrick (Robinson) is being charged with malice murder after officials with TCSO say they were called by the coroner’s office back in September 2021 when Phillip Fredrick, 40, died.

TCSO partnered with the Thomasville Georgia Bureau of Investigations due to suspicions regarding the victim’s death, later discovering he’d been poisoned.

“After an autopsy, it was determined that ethylene glycol was found in Mr. Fredrick’s system,” said Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO.

Officials say the investigation then moved to figure out how Mr. Fredrick was poisoned, and after several interviews and over a year of investigating, Torrii was taken into custody.

“Ethylene glycol is commonly found in antifreeze and other things like brake fluid,” said Watkins.

He added that he could not share exactly how Torrii allegedly administered the poisoning at this time.

Fredrick (Robinson) is also being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

