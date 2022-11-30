Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a child alerted them to their mother’s murder after asking for help at a gas station.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl walked into a Shell gas station on Nov. 25 at about 11:45 p.m. saying her father had beat her mother.

Authorities said the girl told a highway patrol officer at the gas station that her father had beaten her mother and left her on the side of the road.

The department said the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, dropped the girl off at the gas station located near Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert before leaving.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 deputies said they ended up finding Jaimes-Rosas’ abandoned vehicle on a dirt road. A K-9 unit also responded to the area and found him with self-inflicted injuries.

The sheriff’s department said at about 11:45 a.m., the victim, identified as 31-year-old Sonia Flores, was found deceased.

According to San Bernardino authorities, Jaimes-Rosas was arrested for murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident was urged to contact homicide detectives at 909-890-4908.

