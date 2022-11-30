An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation.

The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.

The shooting comes just days after a deadly shooting on FAMU’S campus, marking a grim milestone according to our tracker of gun violence this year.

The College Ave shooting brings the total number of shootings in Tallahassee to 100- according to WCTV’s records. This number includes shootings that have resulted in deaths, non-life-threatening injuries and damage to buildings or vehicles.

TPD has also been tracking the number of shootings this year, which officials say sits at a total of 70 shootings with 87 people injured. This number does not currently include the College Ave shooting from Nov. 29, since it just occurred.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell is doubling down on the fact that the police department can’t stop gun violence without the community’s help. He says when people see something, they need to say something and that overall Tallahassee is still a safe place.

“It’s going to take our community saying enough is enough. It’s going to take our community saying, we’re not going to do this any longer. Like I’ve said many times in every one of these shootings, people know who is doing it most of the time,” said the Chief.

Revell says he believes there are people who know more about both the College Ave shooting and the shooting at FAMU Sunday afternoon. He encourages the community to come forward with that information through Crime Stoppers and says that kind of support is what TPD needs to help get a handle on gun violence.

“One thing that I can assure you of, and that we’ve been very successful in is if you commit a crime, especially a violent crime we’re going to catch you, and you’re going to be brought to justice for that,” Revell said. “So, we as a community have to come together.”

Both shootings are still under investigation, no arrests have been made at this time. However, Chief Revell says investigators are making progress on the shooting on FAMU’s campus from Sunday afternoon.

