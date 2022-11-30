Annual ‘ruck’ to raise awareness about Veteran suicide to take place in Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An annual event that aims to combat Veteran suicide will take place in Tallahassee this weekend.

The 22-to-Zero Ruck March is a roughly 14-mile patriotic walk that will start at 8 a.m. at Cascades Park. This year it will end at Proof Brewing Company. It is $30 to register, which includes a shirt, lunch at the halfway point, and a drink at the end.

This event is held yearly to raise awareness for Veteran suicide, and more importantly, let people know they are not alone.

“On average, around 22 veterans decide to take their lives every day,” said organizer John Pantoja. “A lot of us that do this walk, we’ve lost somebody or several people.”

Pantoja stopped by the WCTV studio during the 4 p.m. Eyewitness News on Wednesday to talk about the event. He was joined by Daniel Desmond, who lost his wife Katie in 2015. Army Specialist Katie Desmond was a combat Veteran and FSU student who died by suicide at the age of 36.

“She joined pre-9/11 and chose to be a military police officer,” Daniel told anchors Ben and Katie Kaplan. “She wanted to serve her country.”

The group will meet at the Korean War Memorial at Cascades Park around 8 a.m. You can register for the Ruck online.

This year, proceeds will benefit a local non-profit organization called ‘Warriors Restoration’, which is working to build a small home community in the Big Bend for at-risk Veterans.’

