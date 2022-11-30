Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
Generic Police Lights
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband
Man accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors now on trial

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen online, police say
Michelle Blandin, whose father, mother and sister were killed, said this deadly catfishing...
Woman mourns family killed by Virginia deputy