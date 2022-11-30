Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
Generic Police Lights
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband
Man accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors now on trial

Latest News

A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl