Leon Co. Humane Society asking for donations on Giving Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dubbed “Giving Tuesday” and the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations on the global day of giving to help their animals.

On the heels of the pandemic, the humane society has seen an influx of puppies and kittens given up for adoption.

Through checks, monetary donations, food donations or adoptions they hope the community will come out and support the cause for the animals in need.

“It’s really important to adopt a dog that is already here, needs someone, instead of going out and finding a breeder or something if you want a specific breed when I promise you every breed you can imagine comes through this building,” said Vanessa Butwell, an animal foster parent.

Butwell has fostered 17 dogs and a rabbit from the Humane Society over the past two-and-a-half years.

“It’s helpful for them instead of being in a shelter somewhere in a rural community, for them to be in a foster home where they can be with people, decompress, interact with other animals, other people and then we can really figure out what their ideal home situation would be,” Butwell said.

In addition to “Giving Tuesday” the Humane Society encourages anyone with the means to adopt an animal or use their pet pantry which they say is running low on food as the year comes to a close.

They’ll be following up their calls with donations with their “Home for the Holidays” event on Saturday at Proctor Subaru from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

