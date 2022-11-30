‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An elaborate hoax of an active shooter has been reported at Valdosta High School, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the hoax was “well coordinated.”

Valdosta City Schools said first responders are on site investigating. All schools have been placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

