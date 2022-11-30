‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
The Valdosta Board of Education is considering a Valdosta High School schedule change.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An elaborate hoax of an active shooter has been reported at Valdosta High School, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the hoax was “well coordinated.”

Valdosta City Schools said first responders are on site investigating. All schools have been placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
Generic Police Lights
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband
Man accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors now on trial
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch for western-half of the Big Bend, South Georgia
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
What’s Brewing? Nov. 22, 2022.
What’s Brewing? Nov. 30, 2022
A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the...
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city