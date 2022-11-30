Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High for unconfirmed reports of a gunman. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System believes the call was a hoax.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the call was a hoax.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System originally confirmed law enforcement were on scene at Savannah High and Savannah Early College High School for unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of their campus.

The school system says there is no information to confirm that the reports are accurate. SCCPSS says they take all threats seriously and have evacuated all students to a safe location and parents will be notified of their reunification plan as soon as possible.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS confirms they have treated one person for a seizure at the school. A Savannah Police officer on the scene tells WTOC no one was injured.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Capital Street are currently closed by law enforcement.

Memorial Health gave WTOC a statement about today’s incident saying, “As the regions only level one trauma center, we are always ready to care for your loved ones at any moment. We have a close working relationship with area police and first responders and are thankful there were no injuries.”

There were similar fake school shooting reports in South Carolina in early October.

