Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’

“I’m here to present you with a check for $1,000 to buy the rest of your wreaths,” said IOOF member Mike Rodes.

The donation put the fundraiser over its goal and has ensured every Veteran’s grave at the Tallahassee National Cemetery and the Oakland Cemetery will be adorned with a holiday wreath.

Rodes said he watched the Nov. 17 broadcast about the need for more sponsors and that his organization felt compelled to act after recently burying one if their own at TNC. That donation was then matched by the IOOF Grand Lodge of Florida.

“We are an organization that loves to give to charities,” said Florida Grand Master Jim Wilenbrink.

Wilenbrink said there are more than 600,000 members across the world from more than 10,000 lodges.

“Thank you so much,” said Capt. Hooks. “I didn’t expect this.”

Capt. Hooks said there was also a $7,500 donation from a Tallahassee business the day after the original interview aired.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is November 30. While the Tallahassee cemeteries have reached their goals, there is still time to sponsor wreaths for cemeteries across America that have not. Wreaths can be sponsored by civilians in $15 increments.

"The owner of a Wreath company laid down wreaths across the cemetery" (Sariah Bonds)

The goal of ‘Wreaths Across America’ nationwide is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Wreaths are made of balsam fir stems with a single red bow and are placed in a coordinated effort at Arlington National Cemetery and across 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

The wreaths will be laid in Tallahassee during a ceremony where every hero’s name will be read aloud on Dec. 17, 2022, at noon.

